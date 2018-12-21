Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 226.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 1,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 8,535 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 358,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $296.45 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 4.48M shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $314,640 was sold by WELLS DAVID B. $36.78M worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, September 24. $14.47M worth of stock was sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. SARANDOS THEODORE A had sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10 million. $7.36 million worth of stock was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. 14,000 shares valued at $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $948.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,703 shares to 41,533 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,080 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,729 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.23% or 904,005 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 831,671 shares. Agf holds 0.51% or 134,254 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 322 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4,061 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 796 shares. 743,606 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Impact Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,548 shares. Bartlett Company Lc owns 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bamco Ny reported 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,718 shares stake. Covington Management holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $1.24 billion activity. Todd Brian R had sold 9,147 shares worth $675,232 on Wednesday, August 15. $147.23 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Frank Joshua D. also sold $209.38M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares. The insider Grade Joel T. sold $1.19 million.

