Among 3 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform”. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34 New Target: $30 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $34 New Target: $32 Maintain

27/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28 New Target: $34 Upgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45 New Target: $34 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $50 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $49 New Target: $28 Downgrade

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) stake by 83.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 34,519 shares as Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)’s stock rose 10.04%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 6,810 shares with $242,000 value, down from 41,329 last quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc now has $4.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 626,143 shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 4.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HE’s profit will be $50.08 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.33% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 65,603 shares to 355,713 valued at $21.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corpora Etf (HYG) stake by 38,215 shares and now owns 549,249 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Ind (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Ind had 2 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.49 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 3.23 million shares traded or 115.89% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M