Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) stake by 18.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 162,075 shares as Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP)’s stock declined 3.77%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.03M shares with $50.19 million value, up from 872,785 last quarter. Nextera Energy Partners Lp now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 433,483 shares traded or 96.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 18.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement

Among 6 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dixons Carphone had 8 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of DC in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Monday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 200 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3 with “Buy”. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

03/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of 1.46 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

More notable recent Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “The Loneliest Generation: Americans, More Than Ever, Are Aging Alone – The Wall Street Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ideal Power, Inc. (IPWR) CEO Dr. Lon Bell on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does En+ Group plc (LON:ENPL) Have A Place In Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) CEO Dr. Lon Bell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

The stock increased 0.24% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 125.45. About 6.57 million shares traded or 75.32% up from the average. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 7 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Howard Weil maintained NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 25 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEP in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, July 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 45.18 million shares or 2.12% more from 44.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 5,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Engy Income Prtn Lc holds 4.49% or 5.08M shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 22,022 shares. Eaton Vance holds 721,429 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 13,334 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 229,479 shares. New York-based Williams Jones Associates Lc has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mai Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 56,132 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated stated it has 6,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 2,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Advisory Research Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 329,733 shares. 76,399 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners elects Robert J. Byrne to its board of directors to replace James N. Suciu – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget NextEra Energy Partners — Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in November – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.