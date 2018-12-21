New Jersey Resources (NJR) Forms $48.38 Double Top; Last Week Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Coverage

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) formed double top with $52.25 target or 8.00% above today’s $48.38 share price. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 428,525 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $724.23 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 3.35M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 32.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C

Since November 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,900 activity. Shares for $9,900 were bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, November 29.

Among 2 analysts covering New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Jersey Resources had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of NJR in report on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $47,910 activity. HOWARD M WILLIAM JR sold $47,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 55.77% or $0.87 from last year’s $1.56 per share. NJR’s profit will be $61.13 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -309.09% EPS growth.