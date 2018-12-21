Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 2947.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.21M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 490,659 shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 26/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: China Construction Bank Sends RFP for USD Tier 2 Bonds; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-016-2018(P); 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 45,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.87 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 738,872 shares traded or 134.37% up from the average. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products’ (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Announces Sale of Paper and Pulp Mill in Catawba, South Carolina for $300M – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Is Resolute Forest Products a Buy? – GuruFocus.com” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Game on: Navy releases RFP for part of NGEN-R contract – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Resolute Forest Products had 22 analyst reports since October 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7 target in Friday, February 5 report. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. On Sunday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RFP in report on Sunday, July 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) earned “Neutral” rating by Dundee Securities on Thursday, February 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.48, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold NMFC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 2.67% less from 24.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bard Assocs stated it has 20,055 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advsrs Asset accumulated 421,439 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 963,774 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 186,805 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 310,000 shares. Finance Counselors owns 12,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). 103,840 were reported by Sigma Planning. Green Square Capital Limited Co owns 81,083 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.56% or 831,319 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.06% or 263,612 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 32,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1.56M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.11 million activity. $237,550 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kline John. 1,000 shares were bought by Jerry Karrie J., worth $12,900. Ogens David bought $24,340 worth of stock. Stone James had bought 4,000 shares worth $54,928. 15,000 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $193,200 were bought by HAMWEE ROBERT.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $292.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 111,022 shares to 334,069 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,864 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Founder Of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Is Adding Shares. Should You? – ValueWalk” on March 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TCG BDC Inc.: 9% Dividend Yield With Upside For Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “28% Total Return Potential From Goldman Sachs BDC – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 07, 2018.