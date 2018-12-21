New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 1.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.88 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 4.62 million shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 211.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 371,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 547,525 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.73 million, up from 175,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 617,312 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has risen 9.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 22/03/2018 – Jane’s Defence: Chilean Air Force receives more Embraer Super Tucanos; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 14 COMMERCIAL PLANES AND 11 EXECUTIVE JETS IN FIRST QUARTER -FILING; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 17/04/2018 – CANADA HAD ASKED WTO PANEL TO THROW OUT BRAZIL’S CLAIMS REGARDING PROVISION OF UP TO C$950 MLN FOR SUPER CLUSTERS AND SEVERAL PROGRAMMES IN QUEBEC AND MONTREAL – WTO PRELIMINARY RULING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS CASH BURN OF $100 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER TO SELL 4 MORE LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 24.21 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $84.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 47,850 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $41.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) by 19,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 36,734 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 363,173 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has 0.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Btim owns 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,487 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 2,748 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability reported 27,899 shares. Whitnell &, Illinois-based fund reported 749 shares. Willis Counsel owns 231,024 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 5,180 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 25,000 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boston Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,916 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc holds 0.01% or 3,109 shares in its portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambria Etf Tr (GVAL) by 31,050 shares to 325,230 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 319,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,815 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).