New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY) stake by 6.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,500 shares as Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 15.66%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 106,749 shares with $17.09 million value, down from 114,249 last quarter. Henry Jack & Associates Inc now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 133,901 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 56 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 48 decreased and sold stock positions in Otter Tail Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.83 million shares, up from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $404,727 was sold by Forbis Mark S. PRIM JOHN F also sold $996,174 worth of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Thursday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48M for 37.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Bio Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) stake by 1,203 shares to 16,003 valued at $5.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Post Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:POST) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 88,035 shares. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 2,888 shares stake. Matarin Limited Co holds 23,832 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust Company stated it has 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 5,064 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 54,801 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 8,967 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 1,996 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1,710 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 6,332 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 189,693 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 1.52% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 3,306 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

The stock increased 2.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 81,610 shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018

