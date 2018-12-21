Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.44 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 5.02M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,826 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.24 million, down from 83,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 102.37M shares traded or 167.88% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “BlackBerry Stock Is Bound to Rise Higher After This Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Surface monitor could arrive in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $171.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 12.40M shares. Nexus Invest Management reported 282,858 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 21.27M shares. Regions invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has 540,581 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. First Merchants has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3.82% stake. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Ser invested in 0.97% or 16,091 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 1.06% or 1.36 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 2.84 million shares or 2.26% of the stock. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 271,743 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Lc holds 4% or 51,851 shares in its portfolio. 9,610 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd. Rfg Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 23,976 shares in its portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, November 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. Pacific Crest maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, January 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Among 25 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 76 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LVS in report on Tuesday, October 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Thursday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 15. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, September 14. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, October 27 the stock rating was initiated by Gabelli with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Thursday, August 6 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.88 per share. LVS’s profit will be $673.68M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $416.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 36,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $188.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 242,780 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.08% or 4.95M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cwh Capital holds 63,428 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 35,460 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Capital Management Corp Va reported 2.76% stake. Investec Asset Management North America owns 386,281 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0.4% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 39,186 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.53% or 270,720 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Twin Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Franklin Resource Inc owns 402,589 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company reported 604,891 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity.