Among 7 analysts covering GoodYear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. GoodYear Tire had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Northcoast with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24 target. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 17 to “Sell”. See The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $22 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $26 Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $36 Downgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $23 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $24 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/06/2018 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.11 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. NXGN’s profit would be $7.11M giving it 34.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see -35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 240,332 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has risen 26.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.10% the S&P500.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex L P reported 15,330 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Management Inc invested 0.39% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Dupont Management invested in 0% or 2,978 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, New York-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,620 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,531 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). World Asset invested in 0.02% or 17,439 shares. 9,590 are owned by Everence Cap Mngmt. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 30,485 shares. Whittier Trust owns 3,444 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 1.12M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 2.80M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $984.25 million. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 161.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.