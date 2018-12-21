Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; 1ST Source Has 0.92 Sentiment

1ST Source Corp (SRCE) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 36 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 39 cut down and sold holdings in 1ST Source Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.30 million shares, up from 18.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 1ST Source Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 28 New Position: 8.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 12.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,852 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 101,203 shares with $27.73 million value, down from 116,055 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $255.9. About 1.60M shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

1St Source Bank holds 30.15% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation for 7.23 million shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co owns 51,838 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 87,281 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Btim Corp., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 254,461 shares.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Ways To Profit From The Dodd-Frank Reform – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “1st Source (SRCE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “19 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 45.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.33 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 79,341 shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) has declined 10.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $292 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $330 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $310 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ANTM in report on Monday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 1. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.