Nike (NKE) Lost “Hold” Rating By Pivotal Research; Stampscom (STMP) Sentiment Is 1.42

Stampscom Inc (STMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 156 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 110 sold and reduced holdings in Stampscom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 15.92 million shares, up from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stampscom Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 1 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 80 Increased: 89 New Position: 67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s rating was upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “Hold” rating to a “Buy” rating in a analysts note sent to investors and clients on Friday, 21 December. The firm after the upgrade has a $80 target price per share on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price per share gives a potential upside of 18.47%.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alpha Cubed has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 14.06 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc invested in 75,497 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.42% or 93,023 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank accumulated 0.34% or 27,292 shares. 3,137 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Boston Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Indiana Investment Management owns 31,067 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 20.49M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 51,578 are held by Charter Trust Communications. Fil Limited holds 0.06% or 457,897 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.13M shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 1.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $6800 lowest target. $88.47’s average target is 31.01% above currents $67.53 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 29 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 19.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,130 shares valued at $317,006 was sold by Campion Andrew. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott. 40,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M. SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million worth of stock.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.25 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 51.24 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.15 million for 13.50 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 7.31% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. for 124,771 shares. Hhr Asset Management Llc owns 326,765 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P2 Capital Partners Llc has 3.18% invested in the company for 156,500 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 3.04% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,598 shares.