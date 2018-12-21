Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s rating was increased by research professionals at JP Morgan from a “Neutral” rating to a “Overweight” rating in a analysts note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $85 PT on the stock. JP Morgan’s PT indicates a potential upside of 25.87%.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.41, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 77 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 66 cut down and sold holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 84.25 million shares, up from 83.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Midwest Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2018: JP, AJG, FMBI, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Midwest Bancorp, Cabot Microelectronics and Sabre – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest to Acquire Bridgeview Bank Nasdaq:FMBI – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Reports Acquisition of Bridgeview Bank – StreetInsider.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2018: MGI, FMBI, ESNT, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.32% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for 905,460 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 877,442 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 1.02% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 623,334 shares.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 932,229 shares traded or 63.22% up from the average. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) has declined 12.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $51.06 million for 10.22 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Campion Andrew sold $317,006 worth of stock or 4,130 shares. On Friday, June 29 the insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million. 5,741 shares were sold by Hill Elliott, worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27. $1.45M worth of stock was sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A also sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. Krane Hilary K sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc holds 0.16% or 23,629 shares. 8.24 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Busey Trust Co holds 1.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 174,331 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 32,864 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bartlett & Co Llc invested in 368,205 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 25,594 shares. Whitnell And Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.50M shares. Ruggie Cap Grp has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated reported 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 533,191 shares. 3,530 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.79% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nine Masts Capital Limited has 4,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $6800 lowest target. $88.47’s average target is 31.01% above currents $67.53 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Nomura. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, August 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, June 26.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Inc. (NKE) CEO Mark Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.25 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 51.24 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.