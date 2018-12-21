Nli International Inc increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 8.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 6,800 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 5.88%. The Nli International Inc holds 85,460 shares with $5.10M value, up from 78,660 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 268,858 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 70 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold their stock positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 27.24 million shares, down from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cardiovascular Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 50 Increased: 35 New Position: 35.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year's $-0.01 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for 484,454 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 69,250 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.45% invested in the company for 52,938 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 1.28% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.39 million shares.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $895.29 million. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It has a 1357.89 P/E ratio. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 69,203 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 19.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by IBC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Wednesday, August 29 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Should You Be Stacking Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada" on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Scotiabank – Beaten Down Is Good – Seeking Alpha" published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Disruption Is Creating Opportunity In Canadian Banking – Seeking Alpha" on December 09, 2018.

