Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 67,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,857 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.21M shares traded or 220.13% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR)

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,618 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.91M, down from 60,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.77M shares traded or 159.74% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 123,548 shares. Laurion LP invested 0.01% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 43,347 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 50,550 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Moab Cap Ptnrs Limited Com holds 1.73% or 505,188 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 11,437 shares. Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 1.07M shares. Stifel Fin owns 18,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 345,350 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 18,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,809 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $159,897 activity. Another trade for 2,150 shares valued at $34,379 was made by Heiter Matthew S. on Monday, September 17. Holder Richard D also bought $49,724 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares. Shares for $19,284 were bought by Floyd David on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.33 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 3.67 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Leavell Inv Management invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.44% stake. Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 1,151 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 10,190 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,088 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 3,883 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,860 shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 452,755 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.91 million were sold by Jacks Tyler on Thursday, December 6.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19,000 shares to 53,267 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,502 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).