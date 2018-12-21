New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $63.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1396.96. About 7.99M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 68.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 79,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,139 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 115,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 5.10M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,316 shares to 7,494 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 47,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,083 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 24. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $550 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 4 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 18. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 1 by Axiom Capital. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, December 9. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Aegis Capital.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 3,834 shares. Timessquare Ltd Liability Com owns 7,558 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability owns 194 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manor Road Cap Limited Liability Company has 6.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 271,348 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 28,600 shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. 5,557 were accumulated by Cap Advsrs Ltd Com. Bremer Tru National Association reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A & holds 6,086 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne accumulated 100 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.81M for 25.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Noble Energy Inc. had 139 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Simmons & Co on Wednesday, June 8 with “Overweight”. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 15 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NBL in report on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. On Wednesday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, May 29. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 0.37% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 43,234 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 47,640 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Com has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Covington owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 15,821 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 498,011 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited reported 0.32% stake. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 21,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Mirae Asset Invests owns 23,197 shares. Fruth Management reported 0.18% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 74,668 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 22,989 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,328 shares to 13,412 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

