Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 14,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,651 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20 million, up from 112,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 3.00M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in First American Financial (FAF) by 34.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 20,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,590 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16 million, up from 59,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in First American Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 230,464 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has declined 19.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold FAF shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 91.37 million shares or 0.54% less from 91.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 194,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 74,385 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 46,688 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd holds 4.45 million shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). First Citizens National Bank Trust holds 0.04% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 7,065 shares. Financial Engines Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 25,656 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 683,821 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.66M shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Channing Mngmt Limited accumulated 169,367 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Rwwm owns 15,417 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 44,471 shares to 814,450 shares, valued at $76.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) by 3,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,162 shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.08 million activity. 4,982 shares valued at $285,439 were sold by Wajner Matthew F. on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holowesko Prtnrs holds 10.26% or 1.93M shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 1.73% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 128,453 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 3,845 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Psagot Invest House has 1,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank accumulated 10,507 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Co Oh has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Garrison Bradford has 9,100 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.23% or 77,587 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 68,800 shares. Grimes & holds 133,828 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,040 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.13% or 7.02 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.71M shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R sold 88,625 shares worth $6.10M. Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746 worth of stock or 6,297 shares.