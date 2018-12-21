Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 53.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.35% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.81M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1.32M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has declined 9.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 357,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.25M, down from 387,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 5.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

