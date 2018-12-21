Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 14.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 11,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27M, up from 79,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 359,251 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) (BDX) by 62.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $940,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $215.99. About 1.36M shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 32 insider sales for $30.03 million activity. $266,000 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by SHEER DANIELLE. The insider KRASNOW TODD sold $191,035. Mellinger Paul S. also sold $129,824 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, September 24. 1,928 shares were sold by Mohan Deepak, worth $75,523 on Thursday, September 20. Shares for $26.18 million were sold by FRIEND DAVID on Monday, July 23. $67,059 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by FOLGER ANTHONY.

Among 14 analysts covering Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Carbonite had 27 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 27 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 11 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 4. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 27 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the shares of CARB in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $692.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 146,558 shares to 250,577 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 29,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,138 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.09% or 540,933 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 255,862 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 27,376 shares. 21,347 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Citigroup invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 8,744 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 15,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company owns 112,093 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 35,416 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 69,593 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 1.38 million shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 809 were reported by Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.74M shares. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,675 shares. Staley Capital Advisers owns 2,625 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd accumulated 1.26% or 976,540 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 1,900 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset New York reported 585 shares. 10,271 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 3,157 shares. Baskin Fincl Services invested 3.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cumberland Limited owns 82,922 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,043 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,480 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Wednesday, January 6 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, August 10. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Raymond James. On Friday, June 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.30 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96M worth of stock or 42,000 shares. Lim James C also sold $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 8. The insider Borzi James W sold $1.49 million. Bodner Charles R also sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 16. Mas Ribo Alberto had sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07 million on Wednesday, November 14. The insider FORLENZA VINCENT A sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18 million.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17,133 shares to 22,933 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Call).