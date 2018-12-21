Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 196.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 38,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.12M, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.33. About 41.02M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 4,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,803 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 14,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 944,891 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares.