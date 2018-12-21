Numeraire (NMR) registered -17.23% drop during a day

Numeraire (NMR) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.666136005000001 or -17.23% trading at $3.200982565. According to International Crypto Analysts, Numeraire (NMR) eyes $3.5210808215 target on the road to $6.82831912202159. NMR last traded at Upbit exchange. It had high of $3.940586435 and low of $3.200982565 for December 20-21. The open was $3.86711857.

Numeraire (NMR) is up 23.59% in the last 30 days from $2.59 per coin. Its down -5.30% in the last 100 days since when traded at $3.38 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NMR traded at $9.38. Numeraire maximum coins available are 2.30 million. NMR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 21/06/2017.

Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”

Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.

In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.

