Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 65.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 165,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,881 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.74M, down from 254,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXP) by 71.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 57,800 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $804,000, up from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 2,105 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) has declined 4.40% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Semiconductor company NXP jumps 4% on report Qualcomm deal is ‘looking more optimistic’ – CNBC” on May 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why American International Group, NXP Semiconductors, and Cardinal Health Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Is Dazed And Confused After The Broadcom Debacle – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP, Mastercard and Visa Transform Mobile Payments for Billions of IoT Devices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold NXP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.77 million shares or 0.28% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,800 were reported by First Bank And Tru Of Newtown. Vantage Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 16,856 shares. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) for 130,610 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP). Landscape Cap Ltd Com holds 23,638 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 81,201 were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Next Fincl Group invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 15,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP). Oakworth holds 0.01% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 188,378 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) for 40,708 shares. Regions Financial has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income P (NYSE:NXP) for 9,300 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 330,012 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,283 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $556.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 11,259 shares to 51,439 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 33,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, December 8. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 4 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 14 by M Partners. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MAR LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hilton (HLT) Eyes Expansion, Opens Hotel in Central Vietnam – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ: MAR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Marriott International, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay America Rides on Unit Growth Amid Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.