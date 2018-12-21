Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Twenty (FOXA) stake by 443.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 11,178 shares as Twenty (FOXA)’s stock rose 9.84%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 13,697 shares with $635,000 value, up from 2,519 last quarter. Twenty now has $88.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 276,094 shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 29/03/2018 – Candidate for California State Superintendent and Guided Tour of 21st-Century Learning Space to Hold Center Stage at 2018 EdShift Conference; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: Sky says it is withdrawing its recommendation to shareholders to accept 21st Century Fox’s takeover; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS

SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF) had a decrease of 56.44% in short interest. SRXXF’s SI was 32,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 56.44% from 75,300 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 14 days are for SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF)’s short sellers to cover SRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $1.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 9,238 shares to 264 valued at $19,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 3,975 shares and now owns 212 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Thursday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $53 target in Monday, October 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 22 by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of FOXA in report on Thursday, August 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 20 by UBS.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $327.39 million. Through its subsidiaries, it offers asset management and investment advisory services. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate.