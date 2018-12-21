Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 6.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.86 million, up from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 46,347 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 65.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 108,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.52 million, up from 166,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 1,766 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,726 shares. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Shares for $1.85 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87M on Wednesday, August 15. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.29% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,656 shares. Inv House Limited Company holds 3.43% or 16,030 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphaone Investment Lc invested in 0.01% or 17 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.13% or 1,355 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,968 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,025 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,828 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sather Fincl Grp Inc owns 149 shares. Capital Management Assoc invested in 2.23% or 899 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $497.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,830 shares to 330,447 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 83,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,238 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

