Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,680 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.78 million, down from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 6.71M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 11.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 17,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 173,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.92 million, up from 155,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 3.50M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Eye Novartis’s Deal With Cohen: Reports — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 34,582 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 68,701 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 16,604 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 1.28% or 61,492 shares. Highbridge invested in 0.13% or 47,789 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 114,145 shares. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,438 shares. Hilton Cap Management holds 0.01% or 651 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Everence Capital accumulated 0.66% or 29,912 shares. Citadel Advisors stated it has 432,181 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 101,161 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 13,586 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Investment stated it has 51,338 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.53 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 12,024 shares valued at $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Khan Mehmood had sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53 million. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $720.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Idx Allwrld (VEU) by 5,899 shares to 26,853 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 54,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI).

