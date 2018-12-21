Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had an increase of 8.6% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 486,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.6% from 447,500 shares previously. With 86,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The SI to Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.38%. The stock decreased 5.58% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 109,667 shares traded or 53.32% up from the average. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has risen 15.41% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.41% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 15/03/2018 UroGen Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr $2.14; 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $73.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd

Oak Associates Ltd increased Gentex Corporation (GNTX) stake by 21.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 54,125 shares as Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s stock declined 11.63%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 311,725 shares with $6.69M value, up from 257,600 last quarter. Gentex Corporation now has $5.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 2.05 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank holds 215,594 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Advisory Net Limited Com stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 54,636 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 169,203 shares. Atria Lc holds 40,768 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Sprott has 2.74% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 510,000 shares. King Luther Management has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 26,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 86,418 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 4.97 million shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 45,272 shares. Pnc Gp reported 76,280 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 56,307 shares.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. $20,406 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Starkoff Kathleen. Nash Kevin C also sold $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 3,982 shares valued at $85,671 was sold by Boehm Neil. 17,863 shares were sold by Downing Steven R, worth $384,498.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Ca Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) stake by 22,319 shares to 443,099 valued at $19.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Csg Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 5,255 shares. Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was reduced too.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $684.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.

