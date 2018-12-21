Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Tech Ads (SIMO) by 32.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Tech Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 40,056 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 35.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 12,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218.44M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $19.13 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.90% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 21,200 shares to 235,405 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $184,500 on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 520 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi reported 2,730 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc holds 2.09% or 13,574 shares. St Johns Mgmt Com Ltd Company holds 1.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,760 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability reported 2,340 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Llc stated it has 10,499 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd reported 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Edge Limited Com reported 8,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brouwer And Janachowski Lc owns 1,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,290 were accumulated by Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. First Savings Bank Company Of Newtown stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Delaware reported 0.02% stake.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 140,226 shares to 393,960 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 30,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

