Among 6 analysts covering Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Installed Building Prods had 6 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of IBP in report on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, November 2. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Stephens. See Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $41 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

28/06/2018 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 36.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 5,600 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 20,804 shares with $1.38 million value, up from 15,204 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $26.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 1.78 million shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 199,609 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 52.40% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.40% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals, GMS, R1 RCM, Installed Building Products, Stoneridge, and Chicago Rivet & Machine â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Installed Building Products jumps 18% post Q3 results; expands stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental: Growing, But Risky – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Roll-Up Can’t Roll Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Keystone Foods NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 21.93 million shares or 0.01% more from 21.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp has 15,492 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Principal Finance Inc invested in 0.01% or 178,637 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 94,472 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 51,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 9,644 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 9,806 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) or 2,572 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 3,118 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 57,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 43,423 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.61 million activity. $4.49 million worth of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was sold by Edwards Jeffrey W. on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robecosam Ag stated it has 3,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 35,378 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 159,850 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). American Registered Advisor invested 0.22% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 535,249 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.26% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). American Century has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 0.05% or 5,343 shares. Telemus Lc reported 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 311,593 shares. American Insurance Co Tx reported 33,950 shares. 7.10 million are owned by Invesco Ltd.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 selling transactions for $29.85 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $1.75 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 25,000 shares. Santee David S sold $840,595 worth of stock or 12,499 shares. GEORGE ALAN W also sold $2.37M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Sorenson Christa L had sold 2,408 shares worth $158,928 on Monday, October 29. 500 shares were sold by Fenster Scott, worth $36,000. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $558,160 was made by Manelis Michael L on Wednesday, November 28. The insider ZELL SAMUEL sold $8.75 million.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 1,925 shares to 5,213 valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 51,850 shares and now owns 4,961 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Residential Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential cut by SunTrust on California rent control exposure – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) CEO David Neithercut on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High Quality 3.48% Yield Without The High Price, Excellent Dividend History – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5.