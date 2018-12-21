Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 17.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 188,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.30M, up from 160,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 563,495 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 26.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 8,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $973,000, down from 31,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 66,954 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has declined 5.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 12 sales for $188,099 activity. On Friday, November 30 Marone Anthony F. JR sold $7,194 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 206 shares. $18,401 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Ruffing Thomas C. $101,610 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was bought by Cotton Leonard W on Wednesday, October 31.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $362.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 100,000 shares to 285,549 shares, valued at $30.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.14% or 824,616 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc reported 8,505 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 138,870 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 18,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,105 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 12,700 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Essex Fincl Serv Inc holds 0.08% or 10,800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 128,976 shares stake. Int Group Inc Inc reported 74,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 44,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 20,165 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Glenmede Na owns 19,600 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc had 23 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 21. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Thursday, December 15 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, December 7, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, July 6 report. FBR Capital maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) rating on Friday, December 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $33.0 target. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT): Ex-Dividend Is In 2 Days, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This REIT Has An Attractive 8% Dividend Yield, But Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Little Brother’ Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Mortgage REITs: Watch Them Like A Hawk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,661 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Among 11 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Oaktree Capital Group had 42 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OAK in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 16 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) rating on Friday, March 11. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, October 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 20.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree And Highstar: Sometimes The Best Deal Is The Deal You Don’t Do – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Is My ‘There Is No Alternative’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree: Attractive Yield For The Risk-Averse Investor – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Group goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VAM) Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.11892 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold OAK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 41.16 million shares or 3.22% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Limited Co invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Capital World Invsts owns 3.77 million shares. Citigroup invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Waddell & Reed has invested 0.12% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.03% or 52,940 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,173 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Mutual Ins, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,400 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Amg Natl Trust State Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 25,082 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 1.36 million were reported by Artisan Prtnrs L P. Sol Mgmt Com reported 67,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 93 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.72 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.43M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.