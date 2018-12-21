Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21M, up from 206,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.66M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 22,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, down from 90,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 32.28 million shares traded or 27.17% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Penobscot Mngmt invested in 12,305 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 40,369 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,211 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 77,730 shares. California-based Reilly Finance Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mercer Advisers has 7,636 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 27,049 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 205,367 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,830 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,739 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 65,490 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barnett accumulated 8,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verity Asset Management stated it has 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 228,172 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 685,706 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,744 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 438,890 shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc stated it has 6,526 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,750 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Fincl Services Lc has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank reported 227,850 shares. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated owns 20,704 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has 9,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

