SPIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) had an increase of 5.55% in short interest. SPIWF's SI was 790,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.55% from 749,100 shares previously. It closed at $17.04 lastly.

SPIE SA operates as a multi-technical services firm in the areas of energy and communications. The company has market cap of $. It operates through France; Germany and Central Europe; North Western Europe; and Oil & Gas and Nuclear divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers electrical, mechanical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning engineering services; and information and communications technology services comprising installation, upgradation, and management of voice, data, and image communications systems.

Analysts await Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.36 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% EPS growth.