Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05 million, down from 27,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 717,701 shares traded or 110.05% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,710 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $381,000, down from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 7,703 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 31 sales for $45.88 million activity. Streit Steven W had sold 29,580 shares worth $2.37 million on Tuesday, November 13. $179,059 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Unruh Jess. Shifke Mark L sold $826,810 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Friday, November 30. Narlinger Brett sold $400,001 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Wednesday, November 14. Archer Kuan also sold $848,739 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares. Shares for $377,299 were sold by Ricci John C.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $473.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 7,675 shares to 63,740 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $16.34 million for 58.86 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Green Dot had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” on Monday, November 13. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of GDOT in report on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $66.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 26 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 22 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold GDOT shares while 89 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 0.95% more from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 11,294 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 183,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 15,500 shares. Scout Investments Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 56,256 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Eam Invsts Llc owns 34,329 shares. Interest Grp Incorporated Inc owns 37,825 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 32,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,219 were accumulated by Lyon Street Lc. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 3,603 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 41,216 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The California-based Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.97% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nordea Inv Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,797 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 12,159 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 50,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc stated it has 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 295,366 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 3.47M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vantage Invest Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,322 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.32% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mendel Money reported 4,594 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Palisade Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 600 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, January 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 28 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 2. Deutsche Bank downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $64 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird.