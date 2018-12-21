National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 13.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, down from 40,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 5010.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 249,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.10 million, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 206,453 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 7,100 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 880,923 shares. Atria Invs Ltd owns 10,663 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Girard invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 105,854 shares. 16,402 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corp has 111,258 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0.01% or 1,601 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 2,479 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,538 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 19,558 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 30. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 27. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Wednesday, November 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, March 26.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.94M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 17,644 shares to 22,798 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 490,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,648 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,013 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 48,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 219,852 shares. Visionary Asset Incorporated holds 1,584 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 2,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 747 shares. Moreover, Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,258 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Jnba Advsrs has 0.66% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 9,165 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 29,230 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 769,899 shares.

