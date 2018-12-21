Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 148 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 91 reduced and sold positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 34.90 million shares, down from 36.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 5 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 65 Increased: 101 New Position: 47.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Cigna Corporation (CI) stake by 67.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 615,804 shares as Cigna Corporation (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 292,245 shares with $60.86M value, down from 908,049 last quarter. Cigna Corporation now has $43.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.98% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.8. About 8.71M shares traded or 241.41% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Live on @CNBC now: Cigna CEO David Cordani joins @SquawkStreet exclusively to talk about his company’s takeover of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 03/05/2018 – Health insurer Cigna quarterly profit rises 53 pct; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ RATINGS; DIRECTION UNCERTAIN; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Bets on Getting Bigger as Rising Costs Vex Health Business; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts–Update; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Adjusted Income From Operations $1B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 3.28% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. for 309,135 shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has 0.66% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 63,548 shares.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

The stock decreased 9.18% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 893,732 shares traded or 203.62% up from the average. AAR Corp. (AIR) has declined 4.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omega holds 107,500 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 762,523 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp holds 242,655 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,375 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 2,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ancora Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 510 shares. Professional Advisory Services stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0% stake. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 6,608 were reported by Atria Limited Liability. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.07 million shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. $4.51 million worth of stock was sold by Sadler Jason D on Friday, November 2. Shares for $42,379 were sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D. Triplett Michael W sold $605,253 worth of stock or 2,825 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 333,600 shares to 412,600 valued at $31.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 1.53M shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.