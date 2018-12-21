Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial Corporatio (OPOF) by 16.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 40,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68 million, up from 250,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Old Point Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.67% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 7,729 shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 10.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 27,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,610 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.95M, down from 235,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 309,557 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has declined 41.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold OPOF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.80 million shares or 0.48% more from 1.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 7,114 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 142,722 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 62 shares. Girard Prns reported 12,037 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Pnc Finance Serv holds 0% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Stieven Advsr Lp accumulated 176,657 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 15,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 323,600 shares. 7,887 are owned by Northern Corp.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A, which manages about $177.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,195 shares to 25,712 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) by 120,193 shares to 439,690 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 216,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold LAD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 24.10 million shares or 0.08% more from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 5,261 shares. 41,900 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Intll Inc has 18,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 236,015 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Teton has invested 0.19% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ftb Advisors owns 252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 2.32 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.18% or 218,070 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association owns 8,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 65,149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Management Lc reported 7,292 shares stake. Franklin Resource owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 305,475 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.03% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Among 13 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lithia Motors had 29 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 11 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 8. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 28. As per Wednesday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on Monday, January 8 to “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) rating on Thursday, July 26. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LAD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 31 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Outperform”.

