Oldfield Partners Llp decreased Oceaneering Int. (OII) stake by 15.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 13,491 shares as Oceaneering Int. (OII)’s stock declined 42.93%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 73,129 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 86,620 last quarter. Oceaneering Int. now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 771,167 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) had a decrease of 1.65% in short interest. TFIFF’s SI was 894,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.65% from 909,500 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 213 days are for TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s short sellers to cover TFIFF’s short positions. It closed at $26.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7,047 activity. 283 shares were sold by Hewlett Clyde W, worth $7,047 on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Oceaneering International had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, October 12. JP Morgan maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on Monday, September 17 with “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold OII shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 97.68 million shares or 5.32% less from 103.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 614,926 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.09% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 38,915 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 69,963 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 293,488 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 127,335 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). California Employees Retirement System reported 332,807 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,533 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 23,635 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.03M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 69,154 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 168,341 shares. Sir Cap Mngmt LP has 93,658 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 187.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.29% negative EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 235,550 shares to 2.86M valued at $79.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 813,800 shares and now owns 3.81 million shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa was raised too.

