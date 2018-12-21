On December 20-21 analysts noticed Augur (REP) move up by 9.04%

Augur (REP) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.61 or 9.04% trading at $7.36. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Augur (REP) eyes $8.096 target on the road to $18.2609004586287. REP last traded at Kraken exchange. It had high of $7.98 and low of $6.73 for December 20-21. The open was $6.75. About 2,511 REP worth $18,393 traded hands.

Augur (REP) is down -15.89% in the last 30 days from $8.75 per coin. Its down -44.20% in the last 100 days since when traded at $13.19 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago REP traded at $37.94. REP has 11.00 million coins mined giving it $80.96M market cap. Augur maximum coins available are 11.00 million. REP uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/11/2014.

Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System” with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts.

The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds” (“collective intelligence”) via market incentives, “Long Tail” dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match.

Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity.

The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community’s security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions.