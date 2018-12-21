On December 20-21 analysts noticed BillaryCoin (BLRY) fall by -7.69%

It was bad day for BillaryCoin (BLRY), as it declined by $-4.10534E-05 or -7.69%, touching $0.0004926408. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that BillaryCoin (BLRY) is looking for the $0.00054190488 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00141911717930672. The highest price was $0.0005336942 and lowest of $0.0004926408 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0005336942. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, BillaryCoin (BLRY) tokens went down -60.27% from $0.00124 for coin. For 100 days BLRY is down -82.73% from $0.002852. It traded at $0.005177 200 days ago. BillaryCoin (BLRY) has 9.00 million coins mined with the market cap $4,433. It has 42.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/04/2016. The Crypto BLRY has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

BillaryCoin plans to achieve trustless demoracy with a cryptocurrency powered election platform. BLRY has partenered with FollowMyVote.