On December 20-21 analysts noticed CometCoin (CMTC) increase by 0.34%

It was good day for CometCoin (CMTC), as it jumped by $4.10524999999995E-05 or 0.34%, touching $0.01198733. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that CometCoin (CMTC) is looking for the $0.013186063 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0355588805109857. The highest price was $0.01297259 and lowest of $0.0119462775 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0119462775. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, CometCoin (CMTC) tokens went down -39.03% from $0.01966 for coin. For 100 days CMTC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 2.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/06/2016. The Crypto CMTC has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMTC can be sent anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly.

(The project seems to be abandoned but the coin is still tradable)