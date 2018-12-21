On December 20-21 analysts noticed CyberMiles (CMT) decline by -2.18%

CyberMiles (CMT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000574735 or -2.18% trading at $0.02578097. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, CyberMiles (CMT) eyes $0.028359067 target on the road to $0.0618093140235912. CMT last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.0272178075 and low of $0.0247546575 for December 20-21. The open was $0.026355705.

CyberMiles (CMT) is down -47.00% in the last 30 days from $0.04864 per coin. Its down -58.66% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06236 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CMT traded at $0.08178. CMT has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $25.78M market cap. CyberMiles maximum coins available are 1000.00M. CMT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/11/2017.

CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.

The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.

The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.