On December 20-21 analysts noticed Influxcoin (INFX) fall by -20.45%

Influxcoin (INFX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.001276 or -20.45% trading at $0.004964. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Influxcoin (INFX) eyes $0.0054604 target on the road to $0.0142926232461224. INFX last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.00804 and low of $0.00493 for December 20-21. The open was $0.00624. About 1,042 INFX worth $5 traded hands.

Influxcoin (INFX) is down -84.38% in the last 30 days from $0.03178 per coin. Its down -87.39% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03935 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago INFX traded at $0.1125. INFX has 2.99M coins mined giving it $14,846 market cap. Influxcoin maximum coins available are 12.00 million. INFX uses X11 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 26/08/2015.

Influxcoin is a X11 algorithm based coin with no pre-mine using a Pow+Pos Hybrid backend and designed specifically for CPU/GPU mining. INFX focuses on web hosting. You can exchange BTC for INFX directly on the Influxcoin website.