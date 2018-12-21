On December 20-21 analysts noticed OpenChat (CHAT) drop by -9.59%

It was bad day for OpenChat (CHAT), as it declined by $-0.0002874053 or -9.59%, touching $0.0027098214. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that OpenChat (CHAT) is looking for the $0.00298080354 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00665163691327667. The highest price was $0.0029972267 and lowest of $0.0025455898 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0029972267. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, OpenChat (CHAT) tokens went down -42.72% from $0.004731 for coin. For 100 days CHAT is down -83.98% from $0.01692. It traded at $0.07781 200 days ago. It has 52.50 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/03/2017. The Crypto CHAT has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

OpenChat is an blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem.

The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services.