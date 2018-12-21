On December 20-21 The Crypto APIS (APIS) fell down in value over -4.35%

APIS (APIS) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000164248 or -4.35% trading at $0.003613456. According to International Crypto Experts, APIS (APIS) eyes $0.0039748016 target on the road to $0.00923339303057018. APIS last traded at IDAX exchange. It had high of $0.003818766 and low of $0.00349027 for December 20-21. The open was $0.003777704.

APIS (APIS) is up 24.86% in the last 30 days from $0.002894 per coin. Its down -72.85% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01331 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago APIS traded at $0.00 (non existent). APIS has 9.52B coins mined giving it $34.40M market cap. APIS maximum coins available are 9.52B. APIS uses algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 04/03/2018.

The APIS is building an Ethereum-based “Masternode Mediation Platform” to familiarize the term “masternode” to a larger range of people and to let them enjoy the advantages and benefits of a masternode. The APIS masternode mediation platform enables the entire spectrum of users to have easy access to the two-tier incentivized network, also known as the “Masternode Network”.

APIS is an ERC20 token that powers the APIS platform.