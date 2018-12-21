On December 20-21 The Crypto coin CanYaCoin (CAN) sheds in value over -3.55%

It was bad day for CanYaCoin (CAN), as it declined by $-0.000509432000000001 or -3.55%, touching $0.013824132. International Crypto Experts believe that CanYaCoin (CAN) is looking for the $0.0152065452 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0246012562124694. The highest price was $0.016174466 and lowest of $0.011647468 for December 20-21. The open was $0.014333564. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, CanYaCoin (CAN) tokens went down -55.19% from $0.03085 for coin. For 100 days CAN is down -70.16% from $0.04632. It traded at $0.1506 200 days ago. CanYaCoin (CAN) has 100.00M coins mined with the market cap $1.38 million. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/11/2017. The Crypto CAN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration.