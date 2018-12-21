On December 20-21 The Crypto Monoeci (XMCC) increased in value over 1.48%

It was good day for Monoeci (XMCC), as it jumped by $0.000615784500000001 or 1.48%, touching $0.0423249213. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Monoeci (XMCC) is looking for the $0.04655741343 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.097964087719838. The highest price was $0.0459375237 and lowest of $0.0415859799 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0417091368. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Monoeci (XMCC) tokens went up 29.43% from $0.0327 for coin. For 100 days XMCC is down -37.69% from $0.06793. It traded at $0.8756 200 days ago. It has 9.51 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/08/2017. The Crypto XMCC has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Monoeci is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. Monoeci aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions.