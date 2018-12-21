Onix (ONX) moved up $0.000266202 for a day

It was good day for Onix (ONX), as it jumped by $0.000266202 or 42.67%, touching $0.0008900406. Crypto Experts believe that Onix (ONX) is looking for the $0.00097904466 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00217224061682701. The highest price was $0.0008900406 and lowest of $0.0006238386 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0006238386. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Onix (ONX) tokens went up 258.31% from $0.0002484 for coin. For 100 days ONX is down -62.91% from $0.0024. It traded at $0.01028 200 days ago. Onix (ONX) has 126.01M coins mined with the market cap $112,153. It has 1.10 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/05/2017. The Crypto ONX has PoW proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Onix is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm.