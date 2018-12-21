Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 165,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 594,354 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.62 million, down from 759,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 373,911 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

Community Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 115.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $577,000, up from 1,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 3.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $137.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 5 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 15 with “Sector Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, January 18 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dana Inv Advisors has 7,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.93M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 3,725 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,114 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.39% or 56,715 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd accumulated 139 shares. 85,883 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.47M shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 14,566 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 23,924 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Inc has invested 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 0% or 369,711 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Comm invested in 0.63% or 372,779 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 8,310 shares to 116,395 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 30,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,958 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 8,450 shares were sold by Tennison Lynden L, worth $1.28 million on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 12 analysts covering OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. OpenText Corporation had 27 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 4 by TD Securities. The stock of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 4. The stock of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 30.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 38,131 shares to 90,697 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 233,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).