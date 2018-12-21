Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 248 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,444 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409.61M, down from 2,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.44. About 2.13 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT) by 31.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 622,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 80.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Weatherford Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.259. About 30.71 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q EBITDA $86M; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss $245M; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.45B; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES CASH-FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018, POSITIVE IN ’19; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – IN QTR, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $57 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. 4,920 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $836,940 were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. $3.07M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by ROBO JAMES L on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $1.32M were sold by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. 1,600 shares valued at $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. On Monday, September 17 Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 8,035 shares. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, December 13. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Florida Purchase Improves The Value Of NextEra – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy: 5th Time Is The Charm – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Architects Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bessemer reported 8,172 shares stake. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,539 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Covington Inv Advsrs reported 18,710 shares stake. 8,969 are owned by Parsec. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 31,020 shares. Bainco International Investors stated it has 75,867 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,069 shares. Bokf Na holds 66,781 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 789,951 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 0% or 1,745 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 20,142 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Aviance Limited Liability owns 3,104 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 31,459 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $403.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Pfd by 830 shares to 35,493 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker by 30 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Short Duration Bond Etf.

Among 37 analysts covering Weatherford International Ltd. (NYSE:WFT), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Weatherford International Ltd. had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by TD Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4 target in Monday, February 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weatherford (WFT) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UAA, WFT, AKAM and SN among midday movers (10/30/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Is Cratering, Taking These Oil Stocks With It – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). D E Shaw And Communications Inc stated it has 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Cambridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 16,874 shares. Sigma Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,000 shares. 250,805 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Creative Planning holds 74,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 69,247 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 721,969 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 1.61M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,953 shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.74% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 22,700 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 5.71M shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 20,987 shares.