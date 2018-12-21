Oppenheimer Asset Management Lifted Its Masco (MAS) Holding; Suncor Energy (SU) Shorts Up By 20.35%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 47.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 27,032 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock declined 20.86%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 84,115 shares with $3.08 million value, up from 57,083 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $8.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 7.41 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) had an increase of 20.35% in short interest. SU’s SI was 6.32M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 20.35% from 5.25 million shares previously. With 4.54 million avg volume, 1 days are for Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU)’s short sellers to cover SU’s short positions. The SI to Suncor Energy Inc’s float is 0.39%. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 6.90M shares traded or 51.24% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51

Among 2 analysts covering Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Suncor Energy had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by GARP Research on Monday, October 22.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $44.12 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions and 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 1. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Friday, October 12. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Thursday, November 1 report.

