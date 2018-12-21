Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 17.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,861 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 43.34%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 60,831 shares with $1.87 million value, down from 73,692 last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 2.95M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.70% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.70, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 97 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 95 decreased and sold their stakes in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 26.17 million shares, up from 25.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold COMM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 189.95 million shares or 1.81% less from 193.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toth Advisory stated it has 260 shares. Regions has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 24,333 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,700 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 58,300 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Com holds 102,461 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 286,587 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 102,453 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Daiwa Securities stated it has 6,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Prudential Fincl Inc has 1.56M shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 37,950 shares to 158,598 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 49,230 shares and now owns 63,183 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CommScope Holding Co had 5 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Longbow. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Nomura. Jefferies downgraded the shares of COMM in report on Monday, August 6 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. COMM’s profit will be $63.43 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 157,800 shares. Ativo Capital Management Llc owns 38,587 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.5% invested in the company for 52,881 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.44% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 49,877 shares.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 204,227 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has risen 58.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire