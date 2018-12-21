Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 813,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.28M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $684.82M, down from 14.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 21.31 million shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 2.14 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co owns 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,276 shares. 223 are owned by Engines Lc. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lbmc Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,123 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 45,689 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt holds 3.22% or 272,963 shares in its portfolio. American Research And Mgmt stated it has 933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comgest Glob Sas reported 2.78 million shares. Commerce Bancorp holds 506,907 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grassi Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,200 shares. Granite Prns Llc reported 59,700 shares. Marco Management Ltd reported 0.77% stake. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, November 5. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 30 by Wedbush. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, December 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) rating on Friday, October 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $21.0 target. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 19 by Susquehanna. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Tuesday, January 23 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, October 23.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. Downing Steven R sold $384,498 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, September 27. Boehm Neil sold $85,671 worth of stock or 3,982 shares. Shares for $20,406 were bought by Starkoff Kathleen.

